Stack Financial Management Inc Trims Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stack Financial Management Inc trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,080 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $16,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $180,697,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,248,000 after buying an additional 987,705 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after buying an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,771,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $144.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $133.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price target on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

