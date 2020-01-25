SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,455,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,320,000 after purchasing an additional 51,957 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 130.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 23,951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 281.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $101.34 on Friday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $108.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $0.8318 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

