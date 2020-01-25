SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF comprises about 4.7% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.61% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $8,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.18. 38,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,987. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.97 and a one year high of $74.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3096 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

