SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Stake Lifted by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 65.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 76,900.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 107.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $39.24 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $41.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $2.4842 dividend. This is a positive change from SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $9.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.32%.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

