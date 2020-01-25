SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Holdings Lowered by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Transform Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Transform Wealth LLC owned 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $6,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,520,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 620,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,781,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CWB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. 1,637,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,657. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.87. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $58.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.7069 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $8.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

