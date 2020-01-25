SPC Financial Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

