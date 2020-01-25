SophiaTX (SPHTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $506,389.00

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 25th. During the last seven days, SophiaTX has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. One SophiaTX token can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and Hotbit. SophiaTX has a total market cap of $506,389.00 and approximately $19,581.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $463.56 or 0.05562024 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00026701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00020071 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00033560 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SPHTX is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com . The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject

Buying and Selling SophiaTX

SophiaTX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit, Bit-Z, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SophiaTX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

