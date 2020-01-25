Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SON. Vertical Group raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares in the company, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total value of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,280,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 749,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,885 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2,152.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 112,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 107,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 61.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 174,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 66,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.77. The company had a trading volume of 244,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,375. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $54.64 and a 12-month high of $66.57.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

