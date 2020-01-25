Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.31. Solitario Zinc shares last traded at $0.28, with a volume of 8,798 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price objective on Solitario Zinc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Solitario Zinc as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

