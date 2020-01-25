Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cascend Securities increased their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaredge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.31.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

SEDG traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 935,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,490. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.28 and a 52 week high of $112.99.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.89 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 8.39%. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $1,897,770.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,363.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $603,297.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,464.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,211 shares of company stock valued at $16,307,590 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 52,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,687,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,382,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.