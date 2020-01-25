Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sohu.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,402. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $442.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $482.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sohu.com will post -3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOHU. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Sohu.com by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 586,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 211,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 621.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 166,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 143,619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the third quarter worth $805,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,104,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 67,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 141.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,210 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 52,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

