Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. UBS Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

SCGLY opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Societe Generale had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Societe Generale will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Societe Generale

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

