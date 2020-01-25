Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Societe Generale (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SCGLY. UBS Group cut shares of Societe Generale from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Societe Generale from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Societe Generale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
SCGLY opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. Societe Generale has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.11.
About Societe Generale
Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services in Europe and internationally. Its primary businesses include French retail banking; international retail banking, insurance, and financial services; and global banking and investor solutions. The company offers retail banking services to individual customers, professionals, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to individual and corporate customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.
