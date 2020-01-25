Social Send (SEND) Market Cap Reaches $156,771.00

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Social Send has a market capitalization of $156,771.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Social Send has traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009564 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003234 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005535 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,263,978 coins. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.