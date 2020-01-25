Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $20.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNAP. Guggenheim upgraded Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Aegis began coverage on Snap in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.51.

Shares of SNAP opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 7.25. Snap has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $19.75.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 4,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $87,480.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,432,298 shares in the company, valued at $27,256,630.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $119,058.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,374,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,971,441.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,830.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 12.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,173,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,186,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,849,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,520,000 after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 72.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,829,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 78.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,544,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,875 shares during the last quarter. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

