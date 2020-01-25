Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Increased to $24.50 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Pivotal Research from $20.50 to $24.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Snap from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Snap from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.51.

NYSE SNAP opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 7.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.70. Snap has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $446.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 63.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.16%. Snap’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, insider Jared Grusd sold 29,307 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $425,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,503,894.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 71,304 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,028,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,486,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,442,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,151,127 shares of company stock valued at $48,063,830 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 60.3% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap by 7,446.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 32.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

