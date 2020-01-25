Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SNN. Citigroup started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $50.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average is $46.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 82.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

