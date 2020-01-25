Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,160

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) target price (down previously from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,825.14 ($24.01).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,930 ($25.39) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,825.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,817.95. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

