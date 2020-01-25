Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGH shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smart Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Smart Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Get Smart Global alerts:

Smart Global stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $33.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,265. The firm has a market cap of $826.24 million, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. Smart Global has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.30 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Smart Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Global by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 44,901 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $537,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.