SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SINA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SINA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SINA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.81.

SINA stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 649,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,580. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.35. SINA has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $70.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $561.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.76 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SINA will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SINA declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SINA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SINA by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SINA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in SINA by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

