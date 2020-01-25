Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 64,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,919. The firm has a market cap of $591.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.
In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.
About Simulations Plus
Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.
