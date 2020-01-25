Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.71. 64,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,919. The firm has a market cap of $591.23 million, a PE ratio of 67.02 and a beta of -0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $9.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $832,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,040,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,748,137.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Simulations Plus by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 248,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,624 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $798,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $831,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 17,783 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

