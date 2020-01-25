Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) to announce $0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.89. Silicon Laboratories posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Silicon Laboratories.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.12. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $223.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.71.

Shares of SLAB traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.52. The company had a trading volume of 301,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,528. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 217.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.84, for a total value of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,963.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,377 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,372 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,696.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,028,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after buying an additional 87,338 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 309.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 62,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 529,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,723,000 after buying an additional 36,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

