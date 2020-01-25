Signet Financial Management LLC Sells 2,170 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Signet Financial Management LLC lessened its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 68,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, COO Mark Yung purchased 2,670 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,202.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. The company had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

