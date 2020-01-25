Signet Financial Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Signet Financial Management LLC reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Biogen by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Biogen by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BIIB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $280.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.72.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $278.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $338.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 33.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

