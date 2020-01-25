Signet Financial Management LLC Invests $1.03 Million in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citigroup by 16.0% in the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,348,000 after buying an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 45.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after acquiring an additional 418,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Citigroup by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,713,000 after acquiring an additional 343,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of C opened at $78.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

