Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 208.1% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,309,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after buying an additional 2,235,602 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,852,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,068,000 after purchasing an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,636,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206,122 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,521,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,012,000 after purchasing an additional 26,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 940,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,212,000 after purchasing an additional 101,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $38.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $30.76 and a 52-week high of $39.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1879 per share. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

