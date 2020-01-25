Signet Financial Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000.

QUAL stock opened at $103.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.48 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

