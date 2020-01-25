Signet Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Clorox by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Clorox by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clorox by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLX. UBS Group decreased their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays set a $138.00 price objective on Clorox and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other Clorox news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $158.28 on Friday. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $166.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a return on equity of 123.56% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clorox Co will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.09%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.