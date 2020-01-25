SIG plc (LON:SHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 107.20 ($1.41).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) target price on shares of SIG in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SIG in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of SIG from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

SHI traded down GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 93.10 ($1.22). 864,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.11 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 119.36. The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

