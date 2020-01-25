SIG (LON:SHI) Receives “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of SIG (LON:SHI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 133 ($1.75) to GBX 107 ($1.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.21) price target on shares of SIG in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on SIG from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 122 ($1.60) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of SIG in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of SIG in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 103 ($1.35).

Get SIG alerts:

SHI opened at GBX 93.10 ($1.22) on Tuesday. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 87.60 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.90 ($2.02). The stock has a market cap of $550.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 114.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.88.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.