Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1.20 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.75. 111,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $134.48 million, a PE ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $8.62 and a twelve month high of $80.40.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 500,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 248,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Oncology

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

