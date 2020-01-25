Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $495.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shopify is benefiting from robust performance of platforms such as Shopify Shipping, Shopify Payments and Shopify Capital. The company is benefiting from a diversified expanding merchant base. Notably, shares of Shopify have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to launch merchant-friendly applications to meet requirements of a dynamic retail environment, which in turn will bolster merchant base. Further, international expansion efforts and innovative expansion of services augurs well. 6 River Systems buyout is expected to boost growth of Shopify’s fulfillment network. However, increasing investments on product development and platform are likely to limit margin expansion.”

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a hold rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from to in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $481.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $364.43.

SHOP opened at $465.48 on Wednesday. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $154.52 and a fifty-two week high of $476.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $410.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -411.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative net margin of 8.97% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $390.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shopify will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 57.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shopify (SHOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.