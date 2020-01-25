Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 237 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,101.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 933,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,292,000 after buying an additional 890,867 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,525,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at $23,955,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1,524.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 125,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Veeva Systems from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.28.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $573,745.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,685 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,329.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $171,670.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,779 shares of company stock worth $5,467,035. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.19. 1,014,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,157,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.98 and its 200 day moving average is $152.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.68 and a fifty-two week high of $176.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

