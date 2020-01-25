Sheets Smith Wealth Management Sells 15,000 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $134,710.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $199,600.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Guggenheim set a $38.00 price target on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 price objective on shares of LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.61. 1,179,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,205. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.