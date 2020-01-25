Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,174.6% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.38. 972,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,025. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.38 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.57 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

