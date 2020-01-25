Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raises Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LHC Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,111,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $372,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,858,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

NASDAQ:LHCG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.73. 119,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,688. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $149.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.91.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $528.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.15 million. LHC Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens started coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on LHC Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.82.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.