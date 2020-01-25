Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,385 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned approximately 0.10% of MasTec worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTZ. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in MasTec by 261.7% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 126,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 91,467 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in MasTec by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MasTec by 577.3% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,778.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MasTec from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

Shares of MTZ stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. The stock had a trading volume of 518,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day moving average is $62.53. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $73.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

