Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $1.47 Million Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

ABBV stock traded down $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.54. 13,213,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,045,892. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.49. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $62.66 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a market cap of $126.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

