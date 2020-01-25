Sheets Smith Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $571,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1,601.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

EEFT stock traded down $3.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.09. 332,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,608. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.80 and a 52-week high of $171.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.31 and its 200 day moving average is $153.63.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.04. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EEFT. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Caponecchi sold 8,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $1,319,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,099,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 70,755 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.36, for a total value of $11,134,006.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,505 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,866.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,778 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,030. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.