Sheets Smith Wealth Management Buys 2,348 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 117.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1,519.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 117,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 110,250 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 12,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BABA. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nomura set a $215.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $213.75. The stock had a trading volume of 18,125,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,361,771. The firm has a market cap of $557.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 34.02%. Equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

