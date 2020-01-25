ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS traded down $1.39 on Thursday, reaching $38.82. The company had a trading volume of 498,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,019. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day moving average of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $40.50.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 18.63%. Research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 47.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.