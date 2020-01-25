ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on NOW. Cfra upgraded ServiceNow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded ServiceNow from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.82.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $2.07 on Tuesday, hitting $309.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,789,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $184.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.40 and a 200 day moving average of $271.55. The company has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1,718.93, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $885.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.3% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,383,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.