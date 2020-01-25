ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Stake Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 243.9% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Mizuho downgraded ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cfra raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.82.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.39. 1,789,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,718.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $184.01 and a twelve month high of $318.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.55.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

