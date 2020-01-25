Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.45) price objective on shares of Serica Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of LON SQZ opened at GBX 123 ($1.62) on Tuesday. Serica Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 96 ($1.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146 ($1.92). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39. The stock has a market cap of $328.69 million and a P/E ratio of 3.37.

Serica Energy plc engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of oil and gas reserves. The company holds exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, as well as exploration interests in the Atlantic margins offshore Ireland and Namibia; and an 18% non-operated interest in the Erskine field in the Central North Sea.

