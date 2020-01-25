Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.54 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) will announce $8.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Sequans Communications posted sales of $6.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year sales of $31.14 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.68 million to $31.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $50.76 million, with estimates ranging from $46.31 million to $55.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 million.

SQNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Friday, November 29th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.25 target price (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Shares of SQNS stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.81. 178,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.35 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54. The stock has a market cap of $112.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.60. Sequans Communications has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sequans Communications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Sequans Communications worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.