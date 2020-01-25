Sentivate (SNTVT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86,117.00

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, STEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $86,117.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $461.50 or 0.05539878 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026689 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00127879 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020203 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00034014 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002404 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,261,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

