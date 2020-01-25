Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.85-0.89 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $818-842 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $828.51 million.

ST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.61.

Shares of ST opened at $50.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $54.72.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $849.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 68,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,676,626.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total value of $756,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,484 shares of company stock worth $5,662,498 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

