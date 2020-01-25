SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.45. SenesTech shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 1,218,400 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. On average, analysts forecast that SenesTech Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SenesTech by 96.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 157,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth $115,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of SenesTech during the second quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

SenesTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNES)

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

