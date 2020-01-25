SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.51

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.51 and last traded at $22.37, with a volume of 13703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.06.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SEKISUI HOUSE L/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 6th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SEKISUI HOUSE L/S had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that SEKISUI HOUSE L/S will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEKISUI HOUSE L/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHSY)

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. It also engages in the design, construction, and contracting of built-to-order properties for lease, medical and nursing care facilities, and other buildings; remodeling of residential properties; sub-lease, management, operation, and brokerage of real estate; sale of houses, land, and condominiums; and development of office and commercial buildings, as well as management and operation of properties.

