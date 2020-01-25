Segment Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 56.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,480,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,829,000 after acquiring an additional 593,811 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,678,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,520,000 after acquiring an additional 112,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 4,749,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,258,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $142.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $144.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

