Security Asset Management Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Security Asset Management lowered its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up approximately 2.2% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 11.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 21,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Disimone bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.04 per share, for a total transaction of $104,436.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,001.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,412. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $81.62 and a 12 month high of $122.93. The firm has a market cap of $83.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.37.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

